Analysts Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Price Target at €85.14

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €84.64 ($92.00).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAX. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SAX traded up €1.65 ($1.79) on Monday, reaching €65.45 ($71.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($82.66).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

