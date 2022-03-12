Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,957,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $43.35. 331,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,543. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.94 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

