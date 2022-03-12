Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Starbucks also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.