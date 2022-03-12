ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0757 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $702,995.26 and approximately $247.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00375634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00094894 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

