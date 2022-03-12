American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $38.52. 2,536,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,396. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

