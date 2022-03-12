Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 2,546,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,936. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating ) by 892.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.88% of Superior Drilling Products worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.