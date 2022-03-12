Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.
Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 2,546,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,936. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
