CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

