Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Shares of BRFH stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.