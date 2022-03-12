First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FFA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,970. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

