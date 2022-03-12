First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
FFA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,970. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
