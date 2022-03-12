Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

