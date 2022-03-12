Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $777,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.46. 693,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $33.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.