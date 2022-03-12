Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,889. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

