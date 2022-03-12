SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSPPF. Barclays decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

