Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 13,003,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

