Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($54.33).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($55.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($53.80) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.93 ($1.01) during trading on Monday, reaching €35.13 ($38.18). 197,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($33.13) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($41.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.47.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

