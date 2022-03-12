Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Itron stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.28. 254,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after buying an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after buying an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

