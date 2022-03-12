Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.34. 1,405,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

