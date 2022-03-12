Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.