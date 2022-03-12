WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 2,049 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.