The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.56 and a 200-day moving average of $362.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.76 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

