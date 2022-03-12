Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

IIF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 26,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.