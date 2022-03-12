MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MEKA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,426. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

