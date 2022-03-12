Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,130 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

