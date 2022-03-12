Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

