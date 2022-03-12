NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 272,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 307.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

