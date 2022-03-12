Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,425. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

