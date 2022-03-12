ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.90. 214,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,542. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

