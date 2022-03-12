Professional Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.09. 14,818,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

