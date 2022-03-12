Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

