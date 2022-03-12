Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 854,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,889,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 237,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

