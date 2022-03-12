VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
CSB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. 38,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,970. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.
