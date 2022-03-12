SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 5.77% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. 18,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,178. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $104.96 and a 1-year high of $137.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.