Waltonchain Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $32.90 million and $4.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,634,060 coins and its circulating supply is 78,913,028 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.