Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PING stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 606,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

