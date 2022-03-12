Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.15. 2,859,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,032. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

