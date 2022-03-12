Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Tronox reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. 1,847,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

