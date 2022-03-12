Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

