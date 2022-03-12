CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.81. 952,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $573.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.63 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

