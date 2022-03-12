CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $22.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average is $582.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.43 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

