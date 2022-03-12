RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 31st

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $141.02. 350,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,786. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

