Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rises By 259.7%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.30) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 469,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,914. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
