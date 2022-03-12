Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rises By 259.7%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.30) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 469,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,914. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

