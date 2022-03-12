The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CWLPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 20,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,538. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

