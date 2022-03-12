Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 655,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.