Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 414,602 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 391,025 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.12 on Friday. 730,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

