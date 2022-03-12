MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $539.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MongoDB stock traded down $22.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.49. 1,214,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

