Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $140.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 622,125 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $57,657,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 366,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

