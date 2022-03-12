VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.