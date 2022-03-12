Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

DOUG stock traded down 0.44 on Friday, hitting 6.67. 751,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,258. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.15.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $510,750.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,611,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

