TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.65.

About TWC Enterprises (Get Rating)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

