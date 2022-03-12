TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.65.
About TWC Enterprises
