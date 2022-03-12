Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 780,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,634. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

